 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Small War update for 15 February 2024

2024-02-15Update Note 2

Share · View all patches · Build 13465598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Balance Modification: Units can no longer use skills after being frozen
  2. Fixed the issue that the battle mech would report an error after jumping into an open space
  3. Fixed the issue that the battle mech jumped to the position where the building could be placed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1208411 Depot 1208411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link