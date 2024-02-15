- Balance Modification: Units can no longer use skills after being frozen
- Fixed the issue that the battle mech would report an error after jumping into an open space
- Fixed the issue that the battle mech jumped to the position where the building could be placed
Small War update for 15 February 2024
2024-02-15Update Note 2
