v2.2.4 Update Notes

- Fixed Kaguya Hime summon bamboo skill bug.
- Added quantity slider when purchasing some event items.
- Added Buff summary on card merging battle.
- Added Skin list notification when player first acquires Nurse skin.
- Fixed minor bugs.
Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 15 February 2024
