Version 3.454 (Hotfix)

Thanks for reporting the pain points of the latest patch so quickly. I've gone ahead and fixed most of the simple issues that have been reported to me so far.
Additions
- Added a "Save and Exit" button to the level creator
Fixes
- Fixed Hands-free mode/difficulty screen missing from mods
- Fixed menu manager allowing movement input on single items
- Fixed Vignette shader bug, blocking level splash screens
- Fixed extra hearts not turning gold
Changes
- Changed level editor settings field fonts
Changed files in this update