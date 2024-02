Share · View all patches · Build 13465445 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 14:06:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello gamers

We want you to know that our friends from Creative Forge Games have just launched Colonize

We have prepared a bundle with Farmer's Father. Get it now and have fun playing:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/38746/Colonize_and_Farmers_Father

Have a great time playing,

FreeMind team.