Update 7.42

Captains!

The 7.42 update is already uploaded to the game server. New opportunities, quality of life improvements and other changes will surely be to your liking! You can find the full changelog below:

It is now possible to upgrade a settlement past level 9, specializing it in specific tasks - the ones you personally need the most!

New entities have been added — Representatives and Settlement managers.

A Representative allows to trade and equip ships remotely, not requiring the player's character to be in the action's actual vicinity.

A Settlement manager allows to control your settlement remotely, again - even when your character is not around.

Representatives may be upgraded into Settlement managers in flying cities.

It is now possible to produce triple-barrel 37 lb cannons.

A skill branch dedicated to miphril processing has been added.

Improvements to the game's client stability.

See you in the air!

~LUCKCATCHERS2 Team