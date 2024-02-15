 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paladins update for 15 February 2024

Wild Hoard Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13465412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

NOTE: These balance changes will not be reflected within game descriptions. These will be corrected in a future update.

Champions

Lex

Heroism

  • Removed CC immunity
  • Reduced damage resistance from 90% ➡️ 40%

Warrant's Out

  • Reduced movement speed bonus from 10%|10% ➡️ 8%|8%

Wicked Don't Rest

  • Changed effect from reducing by percentage to reducing set time, 5%|5% ➡️ 0.1|0.1s
Saati

Heads or Tails

  • Reduced Ricochet damage from 300 ➡️ 200

Steady Predictions

  • Reduced Ultimate gain from 1|1% ➡️ 0.8|0.8%
VII

Mag Dump

  • Reduced effective damage range from 25 ➡️ 15
  • Reduced maximum damage range from 100 ➡️ 50
  • Increased damage falloff when out of range from 50% ➡️ 80%

Rapid Response

  • Reduced recoil reduction scaling from 10%|10% to 7%|7%
Skye
  • Increased Wrist Crossbow damage from 115 ➡️ 130
Strix
  • Increased movement speed from 340 ➡️ 350

Items

Armor Plating
  • Fixed an issue where Armor Plating was only providing 21% at Tier III instead of 24%.

We're aware of an issue where Armor Plating does not interact with Arcane Warding properly. We have a fix planned for 7.2!

Changed files in this update

Paladins Content Depot 444091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link