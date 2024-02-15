Wild Hoard Hotfix Notes

Balance
NOTE: These balance changes will not be reflected within game descriptions. These will be corrected in a future update.
Champions
Lex
Heroism
- Removed CC immunity
- Reduced damage resistance from 90% ➡️ 40%
Warrant's Out
- Reduced movement speed bonus from 10%|10% ➡️ 8%|8%
Wicked Don't Rest
- Changed effect from reducing by percentage to reducing set time, 5%|5% ➡️ 0.1|0.1s
Saati
Heads or Tails
- Reduced Ricochet damage from 300 ➡️ 200
Steady Predictions
- Reduced Ultimate gain from 1|1% ➡️ 0.8|0.8%
VII
Mag Dump
- Reduced effective damage range from 25 ➡️ 15
- Reduced maximum damage range from 100 ➡️ 50
- Increased damage falloff when out of range from 50% ➡️ 80%
Rapid Response
- Reduced recoil reduction scaling from 10%|10% to 7%|7%
Skye
- Increased Wrist Crossbow damage from 115 ➡️ 130
Strix
- Increased movement speed from 340 ➡️ 350
Items
Armor Plating
- Fixed an issue where Armor Plating was only providing 21% at Tier III instead of 24%.
We're aware of an issue where Armor Plating does not interact with Arcane Warding properly. We have a fix planned for 7.2!
