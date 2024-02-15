Wild Hoard Hotfix Notes

Balance

NOTE: These balance changes will not be reflected within game descriptions. These will be corrected in a future update.

Champions

Lex

Heroism

Removed CC immunity

Reduced damage resistance from 90% ➡️ 40%

Warrant's Out

Reduced movement speed bonus from 10%|10% ➡️ 8%|8%

Wicked Don't Rest

Changed effect from reducing by percentage to reducing set time, 5%|5% ➡️ 0.1|0.1s

Saati

Heads or Tails

Reduced Ricochet damage from 300 ➡️ 200

Steady Predictions

Reduced Ultimate gain from 1|1% ➡️ 0.8|0.8%

VII

Mag Dump

Reduced effective damage range from 25 ➡️ 15

Reduced maximum damage range from 100 ➡️ 50

Increased damage falloff when out of range from 50% ➡️ 80%

Rapid Response

Reduced recoil reduction scaling from 10%|10% to 7%|7%

Skye

Increased Wrist Crossbow damage from 115 ➡️ 130

Strix

Increased movement speed from 340 ➡️ 350

Items

Armor Plating

Fixed an issue where Armor Plating was only providing 21% at Tier III instead of 24%.

We're aware of an issue where Armor Plating does not interact with Arcane Warding properly. We have a fix planned for 7.2!