Patch Notes v1.105
Added: Adventure loadout slots.
Changed: You will get your stone back once you unsocket it.
Fixed: A minor bug about Adventure pets.
And a little more performance optimizations.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes v1.105
Added: Adventure loadout slots.
Changed: You will get your stone back once you unsocket it.
Fixed: A minor bug about Adventure pets.
And a little more performance optimizations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update