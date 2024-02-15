 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conquer The Universe update for 15 February 2024

Patch Notes v1.105

Share · View all patches · Build 13465298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.105

Added: Adventure loadout slots.

Changed: You will get your stone back once you unsocket it.

Fixed: A minor bug about Adventure pets.

And a little more performance optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Conquer The Universe Content Depot 1537031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link