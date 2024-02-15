 Skip to content

Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 15 February 2024

FIXED

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[FIXED] Food type error on animals has been fixed.
[FIXED] Fixed the error where living spaces could not be placed on the stand when relocating.
[FIXED] Fixed the issue of not being able to click on the NPC in the Food vendor market.
[FIXED] The entire task sequence of the employee who could not go to clean the dirt left under the stands was disrupted. Corrected.

