[FIXED] Food type error on animals has been fixed.
[FIXED] Fixed the error where living spaces could not be placed on the stand when relocating.
[FIXED] Fixed the issue of not being able to click on the NPC in the Food vendor market.
[FIXED] The entire task sequence of the employee who could not go to clean the dirt left under the stands was disrupted. Corrected.
Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 15 February 2024
