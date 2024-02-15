 Skip to content

LoveXLust update for 15 February 2024

[Update] Ver. 0.9.04 is Out Now!

Ver. 0.9.04 · Build 13465175

Hello everyone,

We're absolutely thrilled by the enthusiasm and support you've shown for our game. Your feedback and suggestions have been invaluable, guiding us to make our game even better.

We're excited to share that we've achieved more than we initially hoped for in this latest update. Not only have we introduced two new characters, Tony and Isabella, who we believe will add more excitement to your experience, but we've also added a new environment. Achieving this milestone faster than expected has been a rewarding journey, and it's all thanks to your continuous support.

But that's not all—we're also in the early stages of developing a brand new feature. We can't wait to share more details with you soon. This is just the beginning, and we're committed to enhancing your gaming experience with even more content and improvements. Your support is what makes this journey so special for us, and we look forward to sharing more exciting updates with you in the near future.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Let's continue this journey together!

  • 2 New characters: Tony and Isabella
  • 1 New location: Onsen
  • Minor bug fixes

