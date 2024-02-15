Updated content on February 15, 2024

Correction: The skill level of the ghost is now consistent with the skill level of the character that generated it.

Correction: The position where the ghost appears now is completely random.

Correction: Increased the health of the small boss.

Correction: Draw cards, the same will no longer appear.

Correction: In 3D mode, the health bars of enemies located on the back of the protagonist are no longer displayed.

Correction: After the tank is destroyed, the AI logic of the boss after getting off the tank is adjusted.

Correction: Combination cards have added a description, stating that "The enhancement card on the right remains effective against normal attack".

Correction: In 3D mode, the field of view can now be adjusted using the mouse.

Fix: Some code logic that causes game crashes.