patch notes 2.15

Drop optimization

Corrupted T12 element/World BOSS Snake lady/Lion Priest guaranteed drop·must be dropped from the following items

(500 silver coins, expert-level book of insight, expert-level divine blessing coupon, 1000 soul box, ultimate potion, 8 attribute fruits, identification stone, purple recast stone, pet evolution crystal, small bottle of lucky potion, pet drink, silver coins)

lava king II guaranteed drops must be from the following items

(800 silver coins, expert-level book of insight, master-level book of insight, master-level divine blessing coupon, 1500 soul box, ultimate potion, fruit of your choice, purple reforged stone, purple level 1 weapon/armor box of your choice, purple magic guide Random boxes of utensils/accessories, pet prayer crystals, lucky potions, pet drinks, gold coins)

Cycle daily tasks - boxes with activity level 150 correspond to glory level 0/9, adjusted to 2000/8000 souls of your choice

Glory Talent Treasure Box - starting from level 0, you can receive rewards of 100 silver coins and 1 silver coin

Increase the rate of pets experience by 25%

Monster Merchant - Nian Beast Epic/Rare Treasure Chest, the inventory is adjusted to 20 (originally 10), rare treasure chests also have a chance to produce lanterns

The number of silver coins in the epic treasure chest has been reduced, and all purple 1-star rings have been added.

Accompanying beast explores and obtains fruits, adjusted to binding

Function optimization

The Divine Blessing grid has been increased to 8 grids, and new grids need to be unlocked by cost silver/gold coins.

A new refresh is added to the selected daily store, which can be refreshed 5 times a day (except for the first free position)

Selected daily/weekly reset store is added, limited gold coins can be exchanged for silver coins

Combat optimization

Holy Staff damage increased

Wild Staff barrage release angle reduced

Increased pure damage of Plague Staff of blue quality and above

The pure damage of Blood Sacrifice Dual Swords of blue quality and above is increased.

Increased magic gun base damage

Vinewood bow base damage increased

Firegun base damage increased

Saber gun attack speed correction reduced by 5%

Impact Knife increases base damage

Corrugated Knife increases base damage