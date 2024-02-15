Development Branch update - v0.9.024.m020

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

We've just updated a new version (v0.9.024.m020) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version mostly fixes minor bugs.

Warning : We changed the save file format, meaning the save file used in the beta branch won't be compatible with the main branch for a while. If you save a game in the beta branch, you won't be able to open it in the main branch until the main branch is updated (in a few weeks). Remember to backup your saves.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v0.9.024.m020 - Temporary changelog :

Fix an error with the fireplace

Fix errors with closed doors in wrecks

Minor balancing and fixes

Stay in the loop

As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games