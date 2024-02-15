 Skip to content

Circle Hitter update for 15 February 2024

v1.0.9 Fix some bugs

Build 13464973

  • Fixed BUG: Retransmission of scores was allowed when the network was not working well
  • Fixed BUG: Trainees would be injured when hitting bombs at close range
  • Fixed BUG: Billing screen animation occasionally stuck

