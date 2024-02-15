- Improved Server performance
- Mobs dont attack building if the owner or clan is not online
- Respawn point not working after re-entering Server
- Windows not destroying after wall is destroyed is fixed
- Nodes are now going to despawn after 5 minutes
- Chat system is fixed
- Weapon Sound can be heard from 300m now
- Dead mobs will despawn after 3 minutes
Far Lands update for 15 February 2024
1.1 PvP Server Beta FIx 3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
