Far Lands update for 15 February 2024

1.1 PvP Server Beta FIx 3

Build 13464945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved Server performance
  • Mobs dont attack building if the owner or clan is not online
  • Respawn point not working after re-entering Server
  • Windows not destroying after wall is destroyed is fixed
  • Nodes are now going to despawn after 5 minutes
  • Chat system is fixed
  • Weapon Sound can be heard from 300m now
  • Dead mobs will despawn after 3 minutes

