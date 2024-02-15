- Ipgraded item will not drop, just upgrade the old ones in place
- Energy cube will be picked up by player within 10 seconds finally after spawned.
Last Hopeless update for 15 February 2024
[Small Adjustment] Item Upgrade Logic, Energy Cube Logic
Patchnotes via Steam Community
