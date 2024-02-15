 Skip to content

Last Hopeless update for 15 February 2024

[Small Adjustment] Item Upgrade Logic, Energy Cube Logic

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ipgraded item will not drop, just upgrade the old ones in place
  • Energy cube will be picked up by player within 10 seconds finally after spawned.

