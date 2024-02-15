Update 2.33.0.132

Tearing off the tail of helicopters with coaxial rotors is no longer counted as destruction, since it does not have a significant impact on the performance of these types of helicopters. This should help situations where players stop firing at one of these helicopters thinking it is no longer a threat.

The detachment of an aircraft wing when the allowable load is exceeded is no longer counted as a destruction, the same as with the tearing off of flaps or landing gear.

Previously announced changes to vehicle grouping have been implemented:

The 2S3M has been grouped with the 2S1, and the He 111 H-3 has been grouped with the BV 138 C-1.

The BV 138 C-1 has been grouped with the He 115 C-1.

The “Strela-10M2” has moved from Rank VI to Rank VII.

