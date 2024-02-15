🚀 Update 1.5.1 - It's available

- UI enhancements providing even better visual experiences during gameplay.
- Switching the keyboard response scheme from Shift to Enter.
- Changing the color scheme of responses - swapping left with right (red with blue).
- Ability to change lobby type from the menu - private or public.
- In the lobby, we'll notice when someone has joined before the player selects a character.
- Visibility of the game version in the main menu.
- Bug fixes in questions.
- Other fixes for reported gameplay bugs.
- Introduced a pool of new questions to existing categories.
- Changed the protocol in multiplayer mode from TCP to UDP, contributing to better stability and smoother gameplay.
- Added the ability to join online gameplay from a different region (may result in higher ping).
- Introduced time limits for category selection and aiming to increase gameplay fluidity.
- Now, in 1vs1 matches, a target will be automatically chosen to facilitate dynamic competition.
- Reduced the number of lifeline questions in the final round, with the last available one restoring 50% health.
- Balanced the dynamite competition to not last too long.
- Gameplay improvements to eliminate issues with players leaving matches.
- Improved bot behavior, resulting in a more realistic gaming experience.
- Extended the time for searching public lobbies to provide more opportunities to join games.
For your support and suggestions!
We look forward to further feedback from you to make our game even better.
Wishing you a fantastic time! 🎮✨
~ Team Simplicity
