Update Ver.0.7.1.0

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver.0.7.1.0.
Ver0.7.1.0
New Additions
- Added more tutorials by our friend the crab farmer.
Fixes
- Fixed some of John Canira's voicelines.
- Fixed a bug that caused a boss enemy to fire its lasers ad infinitum.
- Made it so that if a Silver or below player gets matched with a Gold player in Ranked Matches, their rank progress does not decrease.
Balancing Adjustments
- Blaze Up
Reduced effect duration and number of uses.
- Barbell
Raised cost and reduced durability and damage.
- Trident
Raised amount of energy spent.
- Yo-Yo
Temporarily banned from online matches.
We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!
