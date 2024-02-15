 Skip to content

Fight Crab 2 update for 15 February 2024

Update Ver.0.7.1.0

Build 13464775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
Thank you for enjoying Fight Crab 2.
Today, we have updated to Ver.0.7.1.0.

Ver0.7.1.0
New Additions

  • Added more tutorials by our friend the crab farmer.

Fixes

  • Fixed some of John Canira's voicelines.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a boss enemy to fire its lasers ad infinitum.
  • Made it so that if a Silver or below player gets matched with a Gold player in Ranked Matches, their rank progress does not decrease.

Balancing Adjustments

  • Blaze Up
    Reduced effect duration and number of uses.
  • Barbell
    Raised cost and reduced durability and damage.
  • Trident
    Raised amount of energy spent.
  • Yo-Yo
    Temporarily banned from online matches.

We hope you continue to enjoy Fight Crab 2!

