Performance work

Attempting to improve performance on levels by cutting weight of assets.
Also, clarifying the ending to the game, and not closing the application upon ending.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Attempting to improve performance on levels by cutting weight of assets.
Also, clarifying the ending to the game, and not closing the application upon ending.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update