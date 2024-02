Share · View all patches · Build 13464482 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 12:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Addressed a soft lock problem occurring post-level victory, where no further actions would ensue. Note: Potential remnants of this issue may persist in minor instances.

Resolved a glitch related to the flame effect, where fire streaks erroneously appeared between units despite no actual activity taking place.