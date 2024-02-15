- Adjustable object height: You can now adjust the height of individual objects. It works with combined objects (e.g. a crate on a tower) and also with multi select, so you can raise or lower several objects at the same time
- New plot tool "Castle Surface". The height of this tool can be adjusted. More paths and plots will follow
- Deco images: New function can be set via button. If activated, the images are always imported in the same size ratio. Useful for your own custom assets
- Density slider for forest added
- For the roof path, the generation of deco (e.g. chimneys) can now be deactivated via button
- Minor things
Canvas of Kings update for 15 February 2024
Adjustable object height, castle surface, forest density and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2498571 Depot 2498571
- Loading history…
Depot 2498572 Depot 2498572
- Loading history…
Depot 2498573 Depot 2498573
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update