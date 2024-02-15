Land of the Vikings Update 1.1 - New Resource Management UI & New Map!

Greetings Yarls!

It's been a while since Land of the Vikings went 1.0 last October, and now, our first post-launch update has finally arrived, with new features, bug fixes, and challenges!

New Map: Alpine Island!



Embark upon the epic journey across the shores of Alpine Island, where you’ll face brand new terrain challenges while building your way to Viking glory! Designed for thoughtful strategy and exploration, this new map provides a fresh, engaging experience, with each turn brings forth new challenges and opportunities for adventure.

New UI Management Chart System



Our latest update blows wind into the sails of innovation with a new UI management chart system – a user-friendly tool to effortlessly track your production and resources. Get a seamless overview of your settlement, simplifying how you run your in-game economy. This feature brings a new level of clarity to resource management, enhancing your strategic planning.

New Events!



We’re introducing five new events, giving you fresh experiences and tough decisions as you build your Viking settlement.



We're now halfway through the post-launch roadmap, with the last remaining 2 updates coming in later this year. Adding things post-launch has been an exciting journey and we can’t wait to update you about the rest of the roadmap.

Bug Fixes:

The problem of villagers not being able to pass through the Wooden Wall has been fixed.

The issue where ships would go to battle and not return has been fixed.

The error preventing heroes from being redeployed to battle after returning from a previous fight has been resolved.

Fixed the issue where effects could not be deleted when buildings made in the Editor were added to the game.

The problem of performance drop as the time spent playing the game has been resolved.

Thank you for all your feedback and bug reports! We hope you'll enjoy this update, and stay tuned for more news coming in later this year for Land of the Vikings!

Skál!