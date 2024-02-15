 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bardic: Quest for Love update for 15 February 2024

Hot Fix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 13464293 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the heroes would be floating in Tavern Management Sim, and adjusted Audio levels to certain scenes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2597481 Depot 2597481
  • Loading history…
Depot 2837650 Depot 2837650
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link