v1.2 Controller Haptics

Hello everyone! Back with another update after going into General Release. Thank you everyone for your support and we're so happy to see the player community growing and more matches being played. If you haven't made it to our Discord now might be a good time to drop by and say hello to other players like yourself: https://discord.com/invite/78hzA3zFy6

We've spent a lot of time digesting the reviews both grateful for the positive ones, but also reflective of the negative ones. We are a team of just 3 people contributing part time towards this game, we're not hundreds of people with millions of backing from a AAA studio so we have to pick and choose what to work on carefully.

Putting aside the large number of trolls, negative nancys, or just the people who are perpetually negative with no constructive feedback I want to thank a few people who took the time to fully explain why they didn't like our game. This gave us something to work with and you'll see below we REALLY tried to fix what we can we went through every single one working on what we could. Example

As always, there will be continued updates in the future as well!

Additions

Controller force feedback / haptics added. Shooting and taking damage will shake your controller.

Character perks in the lobby are now more intuitive with ranges being percentages and items being images instead of a text list. Thanks Scoobie

The compass now has location indicators of your current task item location to help new players find things easier. Thanks Scoobie

Added Nambu gun icon.

Changes

Fixes

Graphics Auto Detect now properly applies the settings to match the best estimate of your CPU/GPU.

Graphics Auto Detect now runs the first time you play the game as some players don't know they can adjust graphics from the lowest setting. Thanks Anassiant

Fixed a bug where plural/singular text was not being shown right in localization. Thanks Astaritus! Another one

Fixed bug where character names were not displayed in some languages. Thanks katsupan.3939 𓆑 Thanks Astaritus!

Thanks Astaritus! Added more blockers around asylum pond for Wendigo swimming being able to see through. Thanks RagefulRiot

Fixed bug where mouse sensitivity sliders were not being applied properly. Thanks GWARslave119

Fixed Vince's coat being wrong color on lower LODs.

Known Bug - Still In Progress

We know there is still a bug in the visuals on holding weapons sometimes, it's been plaguing us for some time and we're still trying to get to the bottom of it. Hopefully we figure it out soon. The good news is you can still fire and reload as if you had the weapon, it's just visuals. Thanks Astaritus!

Version: 1.2

Build: branches/Dirge_v1.2-DirgeSteam-UE_5.3-Shipping-417-8597