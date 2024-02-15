Updated content on February 15th

-Fix twin fox white related errors
- Check the operating instructions. After checking, the operating instructions will no longer pop up in the lower left corner.
-The ammunition quantity of the weapon is now automatically saved, and the ammunition quantity can also be saved in the saved game of the mobile phone in the game.
-The training ground no longer refreshes zombies face-to-face
-Reduce the infection value caused by ordinary zombies
-Reduce exclamation mark size
-Increase the amount of ammunition obtained from the ammunition box
-Fixed random weather related errors and added foggy days
-Reloading when not aiming causes problems with the size of the gun
-Reduce creeper volume
-Some small changes
Hannah's Dream is in progress (new clothes, new weapons, new gameplay, and possibly new infected people). I will fix bugs while completing Hannah's Dream.
Changed files in this update