永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 15 February 2024

Updated content on February 15th

Build 13464066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix twin fox white related errors

  • Check the operating instructions. After checking, the operating instructions will no longer pop up in the lower left corner.
    -The ammunition quantity of the weapon is now automatically saved, and the ammunition quantity can also be saved in the saved game of the mobile phone in the game.
    -The training ground no longer refreshes zombies face-to-face
    -Reduce the infection value caused by ordinary zombies
    -Reduce exclamation mark size
    -Increase the amount of ammunition obtained from the ammunition box
    -Fixed random weather related errors and added foggy days
    -Reloading when not aiming causes problems with the size of the gun
    -Reduce creeper volume
    -Some small changes

Hannah's Dream is in progress (new clothes, new weapons, new gameplay, and possibly new infected people). I will fix bugs while completing Hannah's Dream.

