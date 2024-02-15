Update 2024.02.15.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2024.02.15.0
FIX:
- Barabasz, Jan: fixed a bug in their guard animations that caused guard additive animations to play on top of attack animations, if the opponent also attacked right before
- Fixed a situation where, if both players attacked simultaneously with in-place attacks, one would blend out to a guard after the attack, and the other one to a neutral stance, depending on who attacked first. Right now both blend out to neutral, unless they press or hold Back - then they assume a guard normally.
- Fixed a situation where all characters would do the leg retracting on low attack, even if they don't have this move
Changed files in this update