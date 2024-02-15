 Skip to content

Scamper update for 15 February 2024

v19.21 Update

v19.21 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update lets you spectate what's happening in the sewer through the monitor in multiplayer.
If you get eaten and respawn, you can now choose to spectate at spawn, or re-enter the sewer if the door has been opened by those still inside.

