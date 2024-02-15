This update lets you spectate what's happening in the sewer through the monitor in multiplayer.
If you get eaten and respawn, you can now choose to spectate at spawn, or re-enter the sewer if the door has been opened by those still inside.
Scamper update for 15 February 2024
v19.21 Update
