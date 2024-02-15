 Skip to content

Trinity Survivors update for 15 February 2024

February 15 update content

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When the curse of the cursed sword was lifted at the Blood Altar, it has been modified to also display the sword as unbound at the Blood Altar.
  • The issue where the tooltip for Bloodkill in the Fallen Angel Office was being cut off has been fixed.
  • The gauge penalty received when hit during a charging skill has been reduced by half.
  • The issue where the health recovery of special heavy armor occasionally did not occur during cooperative play has been fixed.

