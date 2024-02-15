- When the curse of the cursed sword was lifted at the Blood Altar, it has been modified to also display the sword as unbound at the Blood Altar.
- The issue where the tooltip for Bloodkill in the Fallen Angel Office was being cut off has been fixed.
- The gauge penalty received when hit during a charging skill has been reduced by half.
- The issue where the health recovery of special heavy armor occasionally did not occur during cooperative play has been fixed.
Trinity Survivors update for 15 February 2024
February 15 update content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2686581 Depot 2686581
- Loading history…
Depot 2686583 Depot 2686583
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update