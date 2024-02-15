Version 1.0 - release

Ladies and gentlemen, THIS day has arrived: Clash II version 1.0 is now available! After over a year of tweaks, fixes and hard work, we are leaving the Early Access stage.

At the very beginning, we would like to once again thank everyone who took the time to check out the early versions of the game and share their ideas and thoughts with us. It is thanks to you that Clash II became the game we see here, and without you it would have been impossible. But remember, this is not the end of the journey! Reaching stage 1.0 is a milestone for us, laying the foundation for further development of the game. As today's update puts a new game mode - hot seat - into your hands, this is what will be the main theme of future updates. We want to take the time to create more maps for this game mode for you and add them in the form of regular patches. The game will also get new language versions, and perhaps some unannounced visual update! Of course, bugfixes and balance tweaks won't be left behind either - we keep referring to your feedback you leave on Discord.

To celebrate this day, Clash II is available at a 15% discount until the end of February. So if the Early Access stage didn't convince you to give it a try, now might be a good time to set foot on the continent of Karkhan and support one of the sides in the conflict!

Below you can watch the latest gameplay trailer made especially for today:

Today's update to version 1.0 also brings a few changes:

Added hot-seat mode

Added sound for the next player in skirmish window

Improved visual aspects of swamp themed battle maps

Implemented a fix for the ice shader on the world and battle maps

Added saving the target camera state instead of the current camera state when saving the game

Added additional protection during playback of units' spoken texts

Fixed mechanics of unit escape from the battlefield

Improved drawing of predicted shoot range for large units

Improved display of damage type in the detailed statistics screen

Added a tab in the settings with information about controls and keyboard shortcuts

Added the rewards name in the hero advancement window

Fixed text formatting in the castle panel

Fixed formatting of tooltips of buildings in the castle

Added ability to display detailed statistics of locked units in the castle

Fixed bug with the tooltip on buildings where the text "Investigate" was displayed twice

Added a new loading screen

Hid the graphic indicating the current player's turn for the duration of the hero promotion reward selection window activity

Fixed display of continuous attack input

Improved display of zoom input

Fixed scaling of the tutorial window depending on the resolution

The icon for the Heathens hospital has been changed

Corrected descriptions of unit skills, glyphs and research

Shooting Stance skill no longer gives shooting power

Archers' attack has been minimally reduced

Barrier skill for the Adept has been restored

Removed the defensive trait for the Fencer unit

Balanced the cost of ranged units

Balanced the values of glyphs (each works for the duration of one battle)

Fixed bug with stopping the sound of the won/lost campaign when exiting to the main menu

Fixed bug with detaching units from a squad to a building

Warg's idle animation has been fixed

Added fixes related to the universal dialog window

Performance improvements have been made when unloading models of structures, units and vegetation from tiles

Corrections have been made to the damage tooltip (now the tooltip will not show multi-attack if the attacker dies from counterattack)

Ghost tracks have been removed in the Purians campaign

More Cavalry has been added to the squads in the Purians campaign

In the 3rd mission of the Purians Campaign, a bug reported on the Discord channel by b1aster has been fixed

In the 4th and 6th missions of the Purians Campaign, holes on the map allowing you to go against the rules have been fixed

In the 4th mission of the Purians Campaign, the location of the mission trigger was corrected and a marker indicating the Griffin's nest was added

In the 3rd mission of the Heathens Campaign, the glyphs and the Dragon have been balanced

The gold balance in the Heathens Campaign has been changed

For Karkhan!