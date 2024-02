Share · View all patches · Build 13463571 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 10:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all players of Rocket Frog,

Rocket Frog Version 1.0.2 is now available, and shall be sent out into the wild!

Ver. 1.0.2 Release Notes

Graphics

Fixed issue where color of top and bottom in cutscenes did not match.

Fixed issue where some Tiles were misplaced.

Gameplay

Added more platforms to the end of Level 1.1 and the beginning of Level 3.1

to make them a bit easier.

Let me know if you have any issues, and thank you for playing Rocket Frog!