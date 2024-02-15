Sneaky horizontal slice upload!

Hello! If you are reading this, that means you're able to playtest an all-new build for Escaping Atlantis:

The HORIZONTAL SLICE!

This is a very work in progress version of all three areas of the game. The main gameplay elements are there. It just needs a bunch more story content, art polish, gameplay balancing, and.. well a lot of iterating and bugfixing probably. You can also access the Hub, which is even more work in progress! So don't mind the hub.

If you encounter any problems with starting the game, please let me know! You can probably fix it by deleting your save file (press the cog, click the "Delete Save Data" button then go through the numerous buttons asking if you're really sure you want to delete it). Even if that fixes it, it is still good for me to know of any issues that arrise.

Any feedback, bug reports or general ideas, let me know through Discord !