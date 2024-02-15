 Skip to content

Clicker Guardians update for 15 February 2024

Patch Notes 0.17.2 - Quality of Life with Auto-Keys!

Share · View all patches · Build 13463319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes 0.17.2

With this update, we are introducing quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.
The highly requested Auto-Play feature is now available for Key Stages, this should make it a little less tedious to use up your keys.
We might add more customization options to the Auto-Play feature in the future, but for now, we hope you enjoy the new improvements.

Also check our in-game news for some coupon codes to redeem free gems!

General

  • Crafting multiple items will now be crafted at once

  • Added a notification for when a player is banned

  • Improvements to Anti-Cheat

  • Added a 'Clear Cache' button to the start screen, allowing players to repair their game if they encounter loading issues

  • Added new Artifacts to the Shop

    • Auto-Clicker +3: Clicks automatically 3 times per second
    • Auto-Clicker +7: Clicks automatically 7 times per second
    • Extended Slots: Increases the maximum stack size of inventory slots to 999

  • Adjusted the prices of limited offers in the shop

  • Increased the chance to get an artifact offer in the limited offers

Gameplay

  • Daily quests no longer require a specific world tier to be completed

  • Evolved Items in the Magical Forge now keep their original attribute types

  • Increased the maximum stack size dropped from a stage from 250 to 999

  • Increased the dropped amount of materials by 35%

  • Stage Keys and Challenge Keys will no longer drop in key stages

  • Stage Key and Challenge Key Items can now be sold through quick-sell

  • Added Auto-Play to Key Stages

    • Auto-Advance is now possible for Challenge Keys

      • Added a function to stop Auto-Advance when a certain stage is reached automatically

    • Auto-Replay is now possible for Stage Keys

  • Changed the unique effect of Wizard Helmet

  • Changed the unique effect of Ring of Emptiness

  • Changed the unique effect of Knight's Helmet I

UI
  • Increased the height of the News window
  • Added upgrade modifier buttons to the attribute menu
  • Updated some skill descriptions
Bugfixes
  • Fixed some minor issues with quests
  • Fixed an issue where the collect view after crafting was not showing the correct amount of items
  • Fixed an issue where Auto-Attacks could be triggered without cooldown
  • Fixed an issue where potions were still being displayed in the action bar even though they were used up
  • Fixed an issue where the leaderboard would not update correctly
  • Fixed an issue where concentrated mana was not displayed correctly
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to have missing attribute points from leveling up
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible to have missing skill points from leveling up
  • Renamed King Set in the Magical Forge to Knight II Set

