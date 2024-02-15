Patch Notes 0.17.2 - Quality of Life with Auto-Keys!

Share · View all patches · Build 13463319 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 11:32:19 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes 0.17.2

With this update, we are introducing quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.

The highly requested Auto-Play feature is now available for Key Stages, this should make it a little less tedious to use up your keys.

We might add more customization options to the Auto-Play feature in the future, but for now, we hope you enjoy the new improvements.

Also check our in-game news for some coupon codes to redeem free gems!

General

Crafting multiple items will now be crafted at once

Added a notification for when a player is banned

Improvements to Anti-Cheat

Added a 'Clear Cache' button to the start screen, allowing players to repair their game if they encounter loading issues

Added new Artifacts to the Shop Auto-Clicker +3: Clicks automatically 3 times per second Auto-Clicker +7: Clicks automatically 7 times per second Extended Slots: Increases the maximum stack size of inventory slots to 999

Adjusted the prices of limited offers in the shop

Increased the chance to get an artifact offer in the limited offers

Gameplay

Daily quests no longer require a specific world tier to be completed

Evolved Items in the Magical Forge now keep their original attribute types

Increased the maximum stack size dropped from a stage from 250 to 999

Increased the dropped amount of materials by 35%

Stage Keys and Challenge Keys will no longer drop in key stages

Stage Key and Challenge Key Items can now be sold through quick-sell

Added Auto-Play to Key Stages Auto-Advance is now possible for Challenge Keys Added a function to stop Auto-Advance when a certain stage is reached automatically Auto-Replay is now possible for Stage Keys

Changed the unique effect of Wizard Helmet

Changed the unique effect of Ring of Emptiness

Changed the unique effect of Knight's Helmet I

UI

Increased the height of the News window

Added upgrade modifier buttons to the attribute menu

Updated some skill descriptions

Bugfixes