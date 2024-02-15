Patch Notes 0.17.2 - Quality of Life with Auto-Keys!

Patch Notes 0.17.2
With this update, we are introducing quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes.
The highly requested Auto-Play feature is now available for Key Stages, this should make it a little less tedious to use up your keys.
We might add more customization options to the Auto-Play feature in the future, but for now, we hope you enjoy the new improvements.
Also check our in-game news for some coupon codes to redeem free gems!
General
-
Crafting multiple items will now be crafted at once
-
Added a notification for when a player is banned
-
Improvements to Anti-Cheat
-
Added a 'Clear Cache' button to the start screen, allowing players to repair their game if they encounter loading issues
-
Added new Artifacts to the Shop
- Auto-Clicker +3: Clicks automatically 3 times per second
- Auto-Clicker +7: Clicks automatically 7 times per second
- Extended Slots: Increases the maximum stack size of inventory slots to 999
-
Adjusted the prices of limited offers in the shop
-
Increased the chance to get an artifact offer in the limited offers
Gameplay
-
Daily quests no longer require a specific world tier to be completed
-
Evolved Items in the Magical Forge now keep their original attribute types
-
Increased the maximum stack size dropped from a stage from 250 to 999
-
Increased the dropped amount of materials by 35%
-
Stage Keys and Challenge Keys will no longer drop in key stages
-
Stage Key and Challenge Key Items can now be sold through quick-sell
-
Added Auto-Play to Key Stages
-
Auto-Advance is now possible for Challenge Keys
- Added a function to stop Auto-Advance when a certain stage is reached automatically
-
Auto-Replay is now possible for Stage Keys
-
-
Changed the unique effect of Wizard Helmet
-
Changed the unique effect of Ring of Emptiness
-
Changed the unique effect of Knight's Helmet I
UI
- Increased the height of the News window
- Added upgrade modifier buttons to the attribute menu
- Updated some skill descriptions
Bugfixes
- Fixed some minor issues with quests
- Fixed an issue where the collect view after crafting was not showing the correct amount of items
- Fixed an issue where Auto-Attacks could be triggered without cooldown
- Fixed an issue where potions were still being displayed in the action bar even though they were used up
- Fixed an issue where the leaderboard would not update correctly
- Fixed an issue where concentrated mana was not displayed correctly
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to have missing attribute points from leveling up
- Fixed an issue where it was possible to have missing skill points from leveling up
- Renamed King Set in the Magical Forge to Knight II Set
Changed files in this update