Added tips for smelting metal ingots

Update
1.Add condition prompts for smelting ore
-
Add coal consumption for smelting ore
-
Fixed the bug that you can still build when there is a building in the foreground
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Update
1.Add condition prompts for smelting ore
Add coal consumption for smelting ore
Fixed the bug that you can still build when there is a building in the foreground
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update