 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fakeway update for 15 February 2024

Added tips for smelting metal ingots

Share · View all patches · Build 13463147 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

1.Add condition prompts for smelting ore

  1. Add coal consumption for smelting ore

  2. Fixed the bug that you can still build when there is a building in the foreground

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621 Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link