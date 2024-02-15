Trade, village and the first quest

Dear Players!

The foundation for future updates has been laid, a destroyed settlement has been added, which will need to be rebuilt and all residents found. At the moment, 1 NPS and its house have been implemented.

Meet this Gardener. After completing a small quest, you will be able to buy seeds from her and sell her crops.

Also be careful, there are now wolves in the game.

New items

Wooden bow



wooden arrow



Stone arrow



Bone Arrow



Bone



Seeds extractor scroll



The seed extractor will now become available after using a scroll. You can buy it at a gardener.

Game improvements