Trade, village and the first quest

Dear Players!
The foundation for future updates has been laid, a destroyed settlement has been added, which will need to be rebuilt and all residents found. At the moment, 1 NPS and its house have been implemented.
Meet this Gardener. After completing a small quest, you will be able to buy seeds from her and sell her crops.
Also be careful, there are now wolves in the game.
New items
Wooden bow
wooden arrow
Stone arrow
Bone Arrow
Bone
Seeds extractor scroll
The seed extractor will now become available after using a scroll. You can buy it at a gardener.
Game improvements
- The stone golem's attack speed and attack interval have been reduced.
- Added trading system.
- Added dialogue system.
- Added an error screen if the game cannot be saved.
- Trees outside the safe zone will now regenerate.
- Icons have been added for some items in the inventory so that they are better visible in the world.
Changed files in this update