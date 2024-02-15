 Skip to content

Backwoods update for 15 February 2024

Trade, village and the first quest

Build 13463034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players!

The foundation for future updates has been laid, a destroyed settlement has been added, which will need to be rebuilt and all residents found. At the moment, 1 NPS and its house have been implemented.

Meet this Gardener. After completing a small quest, you will be able to buy seeds from her and sell her crops.

Also be careful, there are now wolves in the game.

New items

Wooden bow

wooden arrow

Stone arrow

Bone Arrow

Bone

Seeds extractor scroll

The seed extractor will now become available after using a scroll. You can buy it at a gardener.

Game improvements

  • The stone golem's attack speed and attack interval have been reduced.
  • Added trading system.
  • Added dialogue system.
  • Added an error screen if the game cannot be saved.
  • Trees outside the safe zone will now regenerate.
  • Icons have been added for some items in the inventory so that they are better visible in the world.

