Great Houses of Calderia update for 16 February 2024

Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1188 (b13462767)

Build 13462767

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new regular update [0.8.1.1188 (b13462767)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Active map mode indicator

Updated

  • Rivers and lake textures
  • Fiefdom mouseover visual effects
  • Relation Map mode now shows unmarried court members
  • Production breakdown tooltips
  • World map optimizations

Fixed

  • Incorrect confirmation texts
  • Garrisons can’t be closed after conquest

Known Issues

  • Default UI scale is at 70%, adjust this from Video Settings.
  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1812911
  
