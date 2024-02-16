Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1188 (b13462767)

A new regular update [0.8.1.1188 (b13462767)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Active map mode indicator
Updated
- Rivers and lake textures
- Fiefdom mouseover visual effects
- Relation Map mode now shows unmarried court members
- Production breakdown tooltips
- World map optimizations
Fixed
- Incorrect confirmation texts
- Garrisons can’t be closed after conquest
Known Issues
- Default UI scale is at 70%, adjust this from Video Settings.
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
