Update 1.30.1

-
Added seat forwards/backwards adjustment setting (controls menu)
-
Added option to turn off automatic Hi-Lo switching (general menu)
-
Added pulsating arrow pointing at "Quit Level" button for relevant tutorial missions
-
Adjusted docking crate position tolerance from 30cm to 35cm
-
Adjusted proc-gen levels to use random music
-
Adjusted time-attack-tools unlock to show in weekly level
-
Adjusted "gravity zone" of cargo holds to be a bit more powerful
-
Adjusted Scrapyard II contents slightly
-
Fixed typo in "The Pit" description
-
Fixed warship drop-off behaviour so high-speed nukes are less likely to fly out the other side
PSVR2 Only
- Added "touch" grip option - is on by default
PC ONLY
- Added vive/WMR specific binding image to controls menu
- Adjusted default vive/WMR controls (right menu button does actions, left menu button does recenter, right trackpad does HiLo switching)
- Fixed smoothed FPV preview screen
Changed files in this update