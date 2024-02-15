 Skip to content

Space Docker VR update for 15 February 2024

Update 1.30.1

Build 13462745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added seat forwards/backwards adjustment setting (controls menu)

  • Added option to turn off automatic Hi-Lo switching (general menu)

  • Added pulsating arrow pointing at "Quit Level" button for relevant tutorial missions

  • Adjusted docking crate position tolerance from 30cm to 35cm

  • Adjusted proc-gen levels to use random music

  • Adjusted time-attack-tools unlock to show in weekly level

  • Adjusted "gravity zone" of cargo holds to be a bit more powerful

  • Adjusted Scrapyard II contents slightly

  • Fixed typo in "The Pit" description

  • Fixed warship drop-off behaviour so high-speed nukes are less likely to fly out the other side

PSVR2 Only

  • Added "touch" grip option - is on by default

PC ONLY

  • Added vive/WMR specific binding image to controls menu
  • Adjusted default vive/WMR controls (right menu button does actions, left menu button does recenter, right trackpad does HiLo switching)
  • Fixed smoothed FPV preview screen

Changed files in this update

Space Docker VR Content Depot 1728831
