Patch 0.9.4.2 - A few more fixes!

This little patch does the following:

Fixes a few UI-scaling issues, mainly related to trading.

Fixes an issue where visitors would get stuck in 'locked state' and no trade or talk buttons would appear.

EDIT1: Got rid of a crash related to research tables.

EDIT2: Probably fixed the condition where the mouse became 'locked' and made it impossible to interact with anything, requiring a reload.

EDIT3: Makes sure that work orders become accessible when nearby blocks are destroyed or mined.

I will try to find a solution to boats arriving and landing on the exact spot and causing bugs/annoyance, and patch the game again soon!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3

//Mattias