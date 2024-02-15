 Skip to content

Grim Realms update for 15 February 2024

Patch 0.9.4.2 - A few more fixes!

Patch 0.9.4.2 · Build 13462696 · Last edited by Wendy

This little patch does the following:

  • Fixes a few UI-scaling issues, mainly related to trading.
  • Fixes an issue where visitors would get stuck in 'locked state' and no trade or talk buttons would appear.
    EDIT1: Got rid of a crash related to research tables.
    EDIT2: Probably fixed the condition where the mouse became 'locked' and made it impossible to interact with anything, requiring a reload.
    EDIT3: Makes sure that work orders become accessible when nearby blocks are destroyed or mined.

I will try to find a solution to boats arriving and landing on the exact spot and causing bugs/annoyance, and patch the game again soon!

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

