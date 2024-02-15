Patch 0.9.4.2 - A few more fixes!

This little patch does the following:
- Fixes a few UI-scaling issues, mainly related to trading.
- Fixes an issue where visitors would get stuck in 'locked state' and no trade or talk buttons would appear.
EDIT1: Got rid of a crash related to research tables.
EDIT2: Probably fixed the condition where the mouse became 'locked' and made it impossible to interact with anything, requiring a reload.
EDIT3: Makes sure that work orders become accessible when nearby blocks are destroyed or mined.
I will try to find a solution to boats arriving and landing on the exact spot and causing bugs/annoyance, and patch the game again soon!
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update