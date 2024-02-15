0.7.3.3 Minor Post-Update Patch

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Atlantean Worm would sometimes just keep moving in the north direction.
- Fixed correct materials to be gained when salvaging the Fang Necklace.
- Fixed an issue where Omoroth could be engaged before it was biting the bait.
- Fixed an issue where outlines of Go-Karts would sometimes be enabled when the player was not close to them.
- Fixed an issue where the Bambuck Kid would get stuck in its movement instead of playing its “baah”.
- Fixed an issue where the Bambuck would stand still for a longer duration than intended.
- Fixed an issue with Crystal Shard Club hitting a larger area than intended when charged up.
- Fixed an issue where Cattle movement would get stuck after breeding.
- Fixed an issue where Go-Karts would often not destroy roots in front of them while driving towards them.
- Fixed an issue where Merchants would restock their items when restarting a world.
- Pets and Cattle no longer block players from hitting Torches with their Mining Picks.
- Fixed a bug where some custom scene objects would not drop the intended loot.
- Fixed a bug where the Meadow sub-biome music did not play in Azeos’ Wilderness.
- Fixed a bug where walking through narrow tunnels in sub-biomes would repeatedly switch the music between sub-biome and main biome tracks.
- Loading a world with modded items stored in displays (e.g. on Pedestals) without the relevant mod installed no longer results in extremely low frame rates.
- Fixed an issue where Go-Kart tracks appeared behind the Go-Kart instead of underneath it.
- Fixed a case where a “Timeout” message was shown instead of the more correct “Connection closed”.
Changed depots in moddebug branch