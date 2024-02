Damn... my game is finally out. Feels like a fever dream right now but yea... it's happening.

For the next week, the game will be 15% off as a celebration for the game's release.

I'm going to wrap this up as I don't know what to talk about here... I think I'm suppose to ask you to buy the game so... buy the game... I guess, or I mean I hope. You get the idea though.

