BIG UPDATE | Available Now!

Finally!

We are happy to finally be able to release the biggest and most comprehensive ON THE ROAD update to date as well as a brand new trailer!

In addition to highlights such as the tankers, tank trailers with matching refuelling systems and parking slots for trailers, including an overview in the company headquarters menu, the update also includes a wide range of other features and improvements.

You can read the entire changelog here:

https://on-the-road.aerosoft.com/