Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.38.2024

Build 13462213 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 08:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Note: This update may cause graphical glitches in old save files.

Changelog:

-Right arrow button for music volume in the options menu no longer changes the view pan setting as well.

-Unit counts are now displayed in red if at or above unit cap.

-Added view pan speed to options menu and reworked code to accomodate variable pan speed.

-Structures being built now show build cost when displayed.

-Structures can no longer display negative resource storage due to being built while being damaged.

-Circle now drawn around structures under construction to make it more obvious they're there (this will look nicer in the future).

-Added a button to shipyards' HUD display for cancelling the production queue.

-Shipyard noises now stop properly when the production queue is cancelled.