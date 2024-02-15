Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.2.38.2024

Note: This update may cause graphical glitches in old save files.
Changelog:
-Right arrow button for music volume in the options menu no longer changes the view pan setting as well.
-Unit counts are now displayed in red if at or above unit cap.
-Added view pan speed to options menu and reworked code to accomodate variable pan speed.
-Structures being built now show build cost when displayed.
-Structures can no longer display negative resource storage due to being built while being damaged.
-Circle now drawn around structures under construction to make it more obvious they're there (this will look nicer in the future).
-Added a button to shipyards' HUD display for cancelling the production queue.
-Shipyard noises now stop properly when the production queue is cancelled.
Changed files in this update