-New vehicle: Valentine Mk.X, an infantry tank equipped with a 57mm 6-pounder gun!

-Experimenting a new decal system, currently applied only to the Valentine tank.

Hi, everyone, there are two days left until the end of the Lunar new year holiday. After that, I will continue updating the promised content on the roadmap.

-There are 5 new vehicles to add this month, including the three that were voted previously. You will have another chance to vote next weekend, this time the theme will be Soviet and German vehicles. I believe some that you have been wanted will be included.

-More thing to add: new multi-turret tank, new boss, and new strategy.

-Of course, I understand that the priority is to improve gameplay and balance, and I am planning for that as well. Please stay tuned!



