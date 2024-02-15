 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 15 February 2024

SRPG Studio 1.290 Update Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.290.

New Features:

  • Added support for horizontal scrolling when pressing the LShift key and using the mouse wheel.
  • Modified eventcommand-itemchange.js to make it easier to customize.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where localization would fail when a unit had multiple unit commands.
  • Fixed a bug where experience points could not be obtained for "Steal", "Again", and "Transform" in auto AI state.
  • Fixed a bug where units could appear beyond the "Max Units".
  • Fixed a bug where the enemy offset was off by one frame in real battle.
  • Fixed a bug where the initial value of discount skills was over 100.
  • Fixed a bug where names were not displayed in the editor list when the number of maps was huge.
  • Fixed a bug where the isGuest method returned false for guest units in the Battle Prep scene.
  • Fixed a bug where OriginalContent.getUnit() returned null.

