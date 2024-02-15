 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OuterRealm update for 15 February 2024

Lament Upgrade Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13461885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Melten River has no effect due to bad coding
This Upgrade is Reworked to "Bullet Bounce On Hit"，to burn their feet !
(Flame Wall has performance impact)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2762481 Depot 2762481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link