Melten River has no effect due to bad coding
This Upgrade is Reworked to "Bullet Bounce On Hit"，to burn their feet !
(Flame Wall has performance impact)
OuterRealm update for 15 February 2024
Lament Upgrade Bug Fix
Changed files in this update