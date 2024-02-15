 Skip to content

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 15 February 2024

1.0.1 bugfix

Build 13461882 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed a problem in which some enemies were taking over the strength of the arena.
Fixed a problem with blinking backgrounds on the third level.

