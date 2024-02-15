Share · View all patches · Build 13461869 · Last edited 15 February 2024 – 06:52:05 UTC by Wendy

NOW OR NEVER!

SEASON 3 BIG SALE - AVAILABLE ONLY FOR 2 WEEKS!

Grab characters and skins that were released on Season 1 for 50% off!

Don't miss out on the sale - now's the time to expand your collection!

Items that are on sale are different for the 1st week and 2nd week. Check out the lists below.

Week 1:

Sale Period: Feb 15th after maintenance - Feb 22nd 5:59 AM (UTC)

Characters: Debi & Marlene, Arda

Skins: Riot Police Felix, Street Fiend Karla, Security Enforcer Debi & Marlene

Week 2:

Sale Period: Feb 22nd 6 AM - Feb 29th before maintenance (UTC)