Eternal Return update for 15 February 2024

SEASON 3 BIG SALE

Share · View all patches · Build 13461869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NOW OR NEVER!
SEASON 3 BIG SALE - AVAILABLE ONLY FOR 2 WEEKS!

Grab characters and skins that were released on Season 1 for 50% off!

Don't miss out on the sale - now's the time to expand your collection!

Items that are on sale are different for the 1st week and 2nd week. Check out the lists below.

Week 1:

Sale Period: Feb 15th after maintenance - Feb 22nd 5:59 AM (UTC)

  • Characters: Debi & Marlene, Arda
  • Skins: Riot Police Felix, Street Fiend Karla, Security Enforcer Debi & Marlene

Week 2:

Sale Period: Feb 22nd 6 AM - Feb 29th before maintenance (UTC)

  • Characters: Abigail, Alonso
  • Skins: Demon Hunter Markus, Morning Glory Laura, Professor Cathy

