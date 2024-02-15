NOW OR NEVER!
SEASON 3 BIG SALE - AVAILABLE ONLY FOR 2 WEEKS!
Grab characters and skins that were released on Season 1 for 50% off!
Don't miss out on the sale - now's the time to expand your collection!
Items that are on sale are different for the 1st week and 2nd week. Check out the lists below.
Week 1:
Sale Period: Feb 15th after maintenance - Feb 22nd 5:59 AM (UTC)
- Characters: Debi & Marlene, Arda
- Skins: Riot Police Felix, Street Fiend Karla, Security Enforcer Debi & Marlene
Week 2:
Sale Period: Feb 22nd 6 AM - Feb 29th before maintenance (UTC)
- Characters: Abigail, Alonso
- Skins: Demon Hunter Markus, Morning Glory Laura, Professor Cathy
