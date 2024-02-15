Movie Cinema Simulator v3.2 is Now Live!

- Main Quest continues to Chapter 4: Part 2!
- New Side Quest: The Haunted House (Part 2)!
- The Maximum Level is now 65!
- Something's happening in "Kopi Janji Gak Nangis"?!
- New Special Movie: A 6-Starred movie called Men in Bakso! You can get this movie from the Exclusive Store
- Bug fixes
- Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 4: Part 2!
- Side Quest baru: Rumah Hantu (Part 2)!
- Level Maksimum menjadi 65!
- Ada keributan di dalam "Kopi Janji Gak Nangis"?!
- Film Spesial baru: Dapatkan film Bintang 6 berjudul Men in Bakso di Toko Eksklusif!
- Fix bug
