Movie Cinema Simulator update for 15 February 2024

Movie Cinema Simulator v3.2 is Now Live!

15 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Main Quest continues to Chapter 4: Part 2!
  • New Side Quest: The Haunted House (Part 2)!
  • The Maximum Level is now 65!
  • Something's happening in "Kopi Janji Gak Nangis"?!
  • New Special Movie: A 6-Starred movie called Men in Bakso! You can get this movie from the Exclusive Store
  • Bug fixes

===============================================

  • Main Quest berlanjut ke Chapter 4: Part 2!
  • Side Quest baru: Rumah Hantu (Part 2)!
  • Level Maksimum menjadi 65!
  • Ada keributan di dalam "Kopi Janji Gak Nangis"?!
  • Film Spesial baru: Dapatkan film Bintang 6 berjudul Men in Bakso di Toko Eksklusif!
  • Fix bug

