- rideable motorbike
- zoom in/ out (plan your route across each zone better)
- new lantern object (must be equipped in left or right hand to see at night)
- shopping cart object (push to knock over zombies)
- level FPS improvements
- more bug fixes
Zombie Quest update for 15 February 2024
Zombie Quest (version 0.10.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
