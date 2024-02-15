 Skip to content

Zombie Quest update for 15 February 2024

Zombie Quest (version 0.10.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • rideable motorbike
  • zoom in/ out (plan your route across each zone better)
  • new lantern object (must be equipped in left or right hand to see at night)
  • shopping cart object (push to knock over zombies)
  • level FPS improvements
  • more bug fixes

