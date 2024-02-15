 Skip to content

The Red Beret update for 15 February 2024

20240215Ver

Patchnotes

Newly added cellar material points
Add NPC dialogue system
Newly added and upgraded gun tower accessories
New Material Point Guide (Steam Guide)

