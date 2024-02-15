- UI: Update default button 9 patch styles for better contrast.
- UI: Update assets for hellfire ability and add glow animation.
- UI: Fix hint to indicate right stick for movement on hellfire.
- Bug Fix: Crash when destroying shipping containers due to data error.
- Bug Fix: Crash when unable to save preferences on Linux.
- Bug Fix: Rare crash in beam rendering code.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 15 February 2024
Update Notes for 2024/02/14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
