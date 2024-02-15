 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 15 February 2024

Update Notes for 2024/02/14

Share · View all patches · Build 13461588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: Update default button 9 patch styles for better contrast.
  • UI: Update assets for hellfire ability and add glow animation.
  • UI: Fix hint to indicate right stick for movement on hellfire.
  • Bug Fix: Crash when destroying shipping containers due to data error.
  • Bug Fix: Crash when unable to save preferences on Linux.
  • Bug Fix: Rare crash in beam rendering code.

